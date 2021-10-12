 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township man charged with sexually assaulting children he babysat
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor Township man charged with sexually assaulting children he babysat

{{featured_button_text}}
ACPO
Provided / Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

George Getty III, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of child endangerment and one count of endangering a child due to possession of child sexual abuse material.

Getty's victims were 13, 10 and 8, Shill said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit, Egg Harbor Township police and the FBI investigated.

— Molly Shelly

+1 
George Getty III

Getty

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News