Egg Harbor Township man charged with sexually assaulting children he babysat

An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
George Getty III, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of child endangerment and one count of endangering a child due to possession of child sexual abuse material.
Getty's victims were 13, 10 and 8, Shill said in a statement.
The prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit, Egg Harbor Township police and the FBI investigated.
— Molly Shelly
+1
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.