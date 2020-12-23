Egg Harbor Township man builds his own Christmas decorations to light up holiday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Jim Ehrhardt’s elementary school teacher told him he had no artistic talent.
“I believed her,” he said. “So I didn’t take art in high school. I didn’t take art in college.”
It wasn’t until later when he made bulletin boards for a class, by hand, that he realized his artistic skill. His creativity snowballed from there into stained glass and woodworking — he made all the wooden pieces in his home, from the kitchen cabinets to the chairs and entertainment center in his living room — and for the past 23 years, Christmas decorations.
His front lawn, on Weymouth Avenue, is a spectacle for those looking to view a production of Christmas lights to get into the holiday spirit. From a snowman family to a 30-foot train, multiple Christmas trees, angels, a manger and more, Ehrhardt’s lawn is filled with more than 25 decorations he made by hand.
“It’s a matter of getting into the spirit,” he said. “Christmas comes, at least in this hemisphere, in the darkest time of the year. We want to light things up and be happier.”
After a year of abnormal, people want normal. They want the holidays to be normal. They want…
A lot of the designs are his, but some he gets from woodshop magazines. The decorations are secured into the ground with wooden stakes and held in place with cinder blocks.
“Twice now I’ve hit one of the irrigation lines,” he said. “I did that last winter, so in the spring I turned the sprinklers on and I had Old Faithful right here.”
The front yard has 20 spotlights and at least 10,000 lights on the decorations combined. Ehrhardt paints and adds lights to each piece himself. Most of the pieces, if not all, have been repainted and outfitted with new lights multiple times.
One of the largest pieces is a green wreath hanging from the porch that’s 8 feet in diameter and has about 1,000 lights on it.
By trade, Ehrhardt, 70, has done home renovations, worked in advertising, was a third grade teacher, and did lighting and animation for billboards. He also got into set building for community theater.
With so much turned upside down this year due to COVID-19, the holidays, unfortunately, will…
The time to make each piece varies. One piece can take a few weeks or so if he works on it two to three hours a day. A lot of them are made out of plywood. Sometimes he draws out the designs, sometimes he dives right in.
“My drawing skills, believe it or not, are not all that good,” he said.
He doesn’t make new pieces each year. If he doesn’t, like this year, he refurbishes existing pieces. It’s hard for him to pinpoint a favorite piece, as he described all of them like his children.
“I didn’t make anything I didn’t like,” he said. “The artist in me says that if something didn’t come out, then I didn’t use it.”
The decorations come apart and are stored in the attic. It takes his son and his wife two days each to get everything down. It takes Ehrhardt another five days, eight hours a day, to assemble and put everything out on the lawn.
“My son is in charge of getting them in and out of the attic,” he said. “He and my wife schlep them out for me. I don’t do much schlepping, I do a lot of assembling.”
Sharon, his wife, loves all of his decorations, especially the snowmen family. She leaves all of the decoration building to him, while she sells clothes and cooks.
“I think it’s awesome,” she said of the decorations. “We even send pictures to our friends who are not in the area. If he wasn’t so talented, we wouldn’t have all of this stuff.”
The most challenging part of the decorations is adding the lights.
“Just when I get the lights working, something goes out,” he said.
He’s never sold any pieces or given them away as gifts. He hasn’t had people ask for decorations either, “But I’ve had people drop hints.”
“It’s joy,” he said. “I like sharing. I say it’s my Christmas card to anyone who happens by Weymouth Avenue.”
He thought about dedicating one of his pieces to that teacher who said he had no artistic talent all those years ago.
“For not having any artistic talent, I guess I have a little bit,” he said.
FAVE-5: CJ's most memorable stories from 2020
Over the last year, it seems that COVID-19 has made its way into every one of my stories. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case when it came to my five most memorable pieces, except for one.
One of my favorite stories to ever report on was published in January. It was the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act, better known as Prohibition. Being from the area, and a little bit of a history geek, I highlighted multiple businesses, and a home, that once acted as speakeasies during the 1920’s. My reporting took me up back stairwells and down underground hallways, and the result was a feature piece on Atlantic City’s worst-kept secret.
January also brought the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. With the help of Stockton University, I was able to speak with local Holocaust survivors who were sent to Auschwitz or lived in ghettos during the war. I’m forever grateful that I met these survivors to hear their stories and reflect on a time that I learned about in history class. Their stories are important and should never be forgotten.
This next story wasn’t supposed to end this way. Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get his kidney, but COVID-19 screwed everything up. I’ve always had good working relationships with mayors, but Andy was different. Last winter I was driving down the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when I spotted a billboard pleading for a kidney for Andy. I turned around to drive by again, took a picture of it, then called Andy. His wife had just died, but he was willing to talk to me about his search for an organ donor. Andy was completely open about his condition. There was trust there, I believe. He invited me into his home for an interview. I met his donor, his kids, his dog. He showed vulnerability and got teary eyed after one particular question I asked. His kidney transplant was planned for March 17. On March 13, he got the call that his surgery was postponed due to the virus. He text me that night as I was driving to a friends, my heart broke for him. The surgery was to happen in early June as COVID-19 cases went down, but in May his health deteriorated and he was hospitalized. I kept in touch with his donor over the summer, checking in every few weeks to see how he was doing. The outlook was good, until it wasn’t. When I got the text that he had died I immediately called my editor, balling my eyes out. Two minutes later I knew I had to go into “reporter mode” and write an obituary, it was one of the hardest times I had to put my emotions aside and simply do my job. This story does have an uplifting ending though. The Brigantine Lion’s Club, of which Andy was a part of, recently named a Seeing Eye dog in training after Andy.
Over the summer, in the trenches of the Black Lives Matter movement, I covered a Blue Lives Matter rally in Northfield, which all stemmed from a Facebook post. Hundreds of people came out to City Hall, temporarily blocking a portion of Shore Road, to support the police. There were a few Black Lives Matter supporters there as well. At one point I was standing back on the sidewalk, taking in the whole scene, when people from opposing sides were at each other’s throats, seconds away from a physical altercation. “I can’t believe this is happening…in Northfield,” I thought to myself. I’ve watched these protests all over the country, but to see one happen in your own backyard hit different. I hated, and still hate, the divisiveness.
My fifth favorite story was about a horse in Brigantine. A councilmember had mentioned it in passing at a meeting and my ears immediately perked up. “There’s a horse?? In Brigantine??” I thought to myself. After a call to the city manager and a drive down Bayshore Avenue I found the horse, who had become an overnight celebrity in the town. After interviewing the family, I ran to the library to write the story and called Mayor Andy Simpson to get a quote. I remember cracking up, quietly—as I was still in the library, as he rambled off about the horse. His quotes from this story are still my favorite.
Local speakeasies made popular during Prohibition are still standing 100 years later.
‘I want to go back as a human being and not an inmate’: South Jersey survivors of Auschwitz go back for 75th anniversary
Local Holocaust survivors reflect on their experiences on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get a new kidney, but then COVID-19 happened.
A Blue Lives Matter rally brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall.
A rescue horse that was temporarily staying in Brigantine became an overnight celebrity in the seaside town.
