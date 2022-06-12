Egg Harbor Township looks to redevelop Cardiff area

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new redevelopment plan is aiming to improve traffic circulation and put the Cardiff section of the township on a path toward growth.

The plan is focused on improving the Cardiff Center Area, which is centered on the Cardiff Center, Cardiff Plaza and Harbor Square shopping centers and extends to Harbor Crossings and Harbortowne Plaza. There are also various car dealerships alongside commercial, industrial and residential properties. The state Department of Community Affairs unveiled a draft of the Cardiff Redevelopment Plan at the May 25 Township Committee meeting. The township had asked the state Department of Community Affairs’ office of Local Planning Services to help design a redevelopment plan for Cardiff, which it said had been beset by business closures and high commercial vacancy rates. Officials contend the township would benefit from the plan, especially when it comes to making the township’s amenities more accessible and attractive to tourists visiting the Jersey Shore.

“It’s important, because especially this time of year, there are millions of people coming down to the shore, driving by both exits on the parkway,” Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said.

According to the plan, Cardiff has the potential to be a robust neighborhood due to its large nearby population. It determined there were 10,302 people living five minutes away from the area by car, while there were 71,037 people who could drive or be driven to the area within 10 minutes and 179,290 people who could do so within 15 minutes.

The plan would be careful to be consistent with county and state regulations, including those set by the Atlantic County Master Plan, the state Development and Redevelopment Plan and the standards put forth by the Pinelands Commission, according to the draft.

“The purpose of the Cardiff Center Area Redevelopment Plan is to provide a vision, support a new circulation plan, provide more flexible zoning and provide implementation strategies to redevelop the vacant and underutilized properties in this primarily commercial district,” the draft said.

The township began exploring plans for a restoration project in 2017 and officially designated the Cardiff Center Area an area in need of redevelopment March 20, 2019. According to the executive summary of the May 25 draft, concerns from the township were prompted by the decline of the area — especially after Shore Mall was partially demolished and an area movie theater along with several other businesses shut their doors. The plan partially attributed the decline of the area to the state’s removal of a pair of traffic circles that had allowed for easier access to the area. A long-term trend of households opting for online retail and home delivery instead of brick-and-mortar shopping has further weakened Cardiff commercial centers. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the decline.

The redevelopment area designated by the township is about 350 acres, while the study area, which includes connecting rights of way, is another 135 acres. It is located off the Garden State Parkway and the Black Horse Pike, with roadway barriers, such as Fire and Tilton roads, cutting the area into disconnected sections.

Some shoppers and workers expressed support for the plan. Rex Davis, who recently was at the Cardiff Plaza, said he was glad the township was putting forth an organized plan to incentivize development.

“Anytime that government does a plan for improvement, I think that’s a step in the right direction,” Davis said.

While the plan includes public improvement projects and a new zoning overlay, its principal focus is new traffic-circulation designs. It includes new bicycle paths, crosswalks and sidewalks, and roadways, as well as a new traffic light and intersection on the Black Horse Pike that would connect Cardiff Center and Harbor Square. These changes would facilitate travel within area shopping centers and give drivers direct access to the commercial area via Exit 36 of the parkway. The draft said it also would make for easier access to the Atlantic City Expressway and the pike, while making travel safer for bikers and pedestrians.

Township resident Ivana Torosdag, also recently at the Plaza, believes making access easier would draw more customers to Cardiff businesses. She said the proposed plans also could make the town and its businesses more accessible to people without access to cars or who prefer to walk.

“If there were more connection, you’d get more people there,” Torosdag said. “It’s about time they did something.”

Tristan Warren, who works at the Harbor Freight Tools store in Cardiff Plaza, also supported the plan. He said with the variety of businesses in the area, everyone would benefit by making it easier for drivers, bikers and pedestrians to access them.

The plan has some support on the state level as well.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, was at the May 25 committee meeting. He said the new traffic design would help bring growth to the Cardiff businesses and shopping centers.

“I think it’s critically important to the area,” Polistina said.

People living nearby will have different amounts of disposable and discretionary income to spend in the redevelopment area, according to the plan, for which an income analysis was done.

The communities within the 10- and 15-minute radii of the area had median annual household incomes over $65,000 and just under $61,000, respectively, at the time of analysis — near the median household income of Atlantic County, which is just over $62,000. The median household income of those living within five minutes of the area was substantially lower, at just under $47,000.

These are all much lower than the median household income of Egg Harbor Township as a whole during the time of analysis, which was over $82,000; as well as that of the state of New Jersey, which was about $82,500. The United States had a median household income around $69,000 in 2019.

To capitalize on improved traffic circulation, the plan suggests the township needs new zoning to incentivize businesses to invest. It suggests the township create a new zoning overlay for portions of Cardiff that would allow for the construction of mixed-use and multifamily properties in currently underdeveloped sections of the township. Amassing enough density in the area, the report said, would attract new investment. There is also a proposal for new zoning that would formally allow for the continuation of a park of manufactured homes — which are more commonly known as mobile homes. The mobile-home community in Cardiff is currently a prior non-conforming use.

Davis said the new mixed-use zoning would be particularly important in the event developers need to offset a decline in commercial real estate values with residential projects, given the move toward online shopping and away from brick-and-mortar retail.

“Any help for commercial is helpful, needed,” he said.

Warren also expressed support for the new zoning.

“Making Egg Harbor Township more accessible to everybody is definitely a good idea,” he said.

