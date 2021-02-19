Egg Harbor Township looks to prohibit trucks from Delilah Oaks

"People come through our neighborhood all the time at high speeds, run stop signs, to get to the expressway," said Garrett, who added people drive 50 mph when they should be traveling at 25 mph through the neighborhood.

Nearly everyone on Garrett's street has experienced property damage due to speeding cars, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We just want to get our neighborhood back. We want something done in order to slow down these cars so we don't feel endangered walking out to our street to get to our mailboxes," Garrett said.

The traffic is the worst in the mornings and evenings as people travel to and from work, she said.

"My kids used to be able to ride their bikes down the street when they were younger. Now, they (children) can't cross the street without a parent holding their hand," Garrett said.

Garrett and other Delilah Oaks residents attended a Township Committee meeting Feb. 3 to discuss the issue. Delilah Oaks homeowners have been coming more often to committee meetings to make their elected officials aware of the problems.