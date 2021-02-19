Egg Harbor Township looks to prohibit trucks from Delilah Oaks

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Homeowners in the township's Delilah Oaks development want truck drivers and motorists to know they live on residential streets, not a raceway.
Residents have been coming to Township Committee meetings in recent months to let their elected officials know trucks have been using their streets as a shortcut between the Black Horse Pike and the Atlantic City Expressway. Cars drive past their homes at twice the speed they should, the residents have said.
The committee voted Wednesday to hold a public hearing March 17 about establishing 4-ton weight limits on Windsor Avenue and Kingsley Drive, which would prohibit trucks from coming down those streets.
If the committee approves the ordinance, it will allow police to write more expensive tickets when they catch violators, said township Administrator Peter J. Miller.
"We want to get this done long in advance before the summer season starts and people cut through there," Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said.
Gail Garrett has lived on Windsor Drive since 1988. Traffic problems in the neighborhood began at least three years ago when the state Department of Transportation started to close off the pike in many directions, Garrett said.
If someone wants to drive north from the pike to Delilah Road and not use Windsor Drive, they either have to take crowded English Creek Avenue to the west or Spruce Avenue to the east.
"People come through our neighborhood all the time at high speeds, run stop signs, to get to the expressway," said Garrett, who added people drive 50 mph when they should be traveling at 25 mph through the neighborhood.
Nearly everyone on Garrett's street has experienced property damage due to speeding cars, she said.
"We just want to get our neighborhood back. We want something done in order to slow down these cars so we don't feel endangered walking out to our street to get to our mailboxes," Garrett said.
The traffic is the worst in the mornings and evenings as people travel to and from work, she said.
"My kids used to be able to ride their bikes down the street when they were younger. Now, they (children) can't cross the street without a parent holding their hand," Garrett said.
Garrett and other Delilah Oaks residents attended a Township Committee meeting Feb. 3 to discuss the issue. Delilah Oaks homeowners have been coming more often to committee meetings to make their elected officials aware of the problems.
In November, the committee talked about adding speed shelves, also known as rumble strips. They discussed the need to prohibit truck traffic cutting through Delilah Oaks prior to speed shelves being installed, since the heavy trucks traveling over the speed shelves would create noise issues.
The idea of adding a turn lane or lanes to the pike also came up during the November meeting. Miller reminded the governing body that township officials provided similar suggestions to the DOT years ago.
Miller was directed to send a letter to the DOT to engage the state once again on the matter.
During a committee meeting earlier this month, township Engineer Robert A. Watkins said he spoke to police traffic Sgt. Larry Graham about the matter.
"The trucks are being a nuisance," Watkins said. "Trucks are an issue, speeding."
Mayor Paul W. Hodson said he heard that when people use apps such as Google for directions from the Black Horse Pike to Delilah Road, the search engines provide directions taking them through Windsor Drive.
"We might be able to make some headway to let drivers know it's not a highway but a residential road," Hodson said earlier this month.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
