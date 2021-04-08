 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township Lidl grocery store to open Wednesday
0 comments

Egg Harbor Township Lidl grocery store to open Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul W. Hodson discusses the benefits of the township as a place to open a business.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Lidl, a Germany-based grocery store, is slated to open Wednesday on Fire Road with a ceremony at 8 a.m.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting and music from a local DJ. 

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Customers also can enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card and receive a tote bag by downloading the myLidl app.

The store is located at 3121 Fire Road and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

— CJ Fairfield

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this be a tornado on the Sun? NASA thinks so

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News