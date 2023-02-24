EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The D'Arcy Johnson Day law firm recently made a donation toward the NJ Surf South Shore girls soccer team's upcoming trip to England.
The team finished second place in the state finals, and now some of the players will travel to England in April to play more soccer.
NJ Surf players Addison Pepper and Keelyn McLaughlin, both of Northfield, stopped by the DJD office to thank attorneys Christopher Day, Patrick D'Arcy and Michael Gibson.
