Egg Harbor Township issues traffic advisories for this coming week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A series of detours will impact traffic in the township starting Monday.
A full detour will be in place on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect.
From Monday to Friday, Steelmanville Road will see a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Monday to Friday, Ocean Heights Avenue will have a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern between Steelmanville and Blackman roads. Times are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
All traffic advisories are weather permitting. A complete list can be found at aclink.org.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.