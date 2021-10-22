Egg Harbor Township issues traffic advisories for this coming week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A series of detours will impact traffic in the township starting Monday.

A full detour will be in place on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect.

From Monday to Friday, Steelmanville Road will see a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From Monday to Friday, Ocean Heights Avenue will have a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern between Steelmanville and Blackman roads. Times are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

All traffic advisories are weather permitting. A complete list can be found at aclink.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.