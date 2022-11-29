Egg Harbor Township introduces change to marijuana-business licenses

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The marijuana code in the township could change amidst shifting state guidelines and persistent interest in entering the incipient cannabis industry.

The Township Committee introduced an ordinance Nov. 22 that would specify how municipal licenses are awarded to aspirant marijuana businesses. All classes of marijuana-business licenses, under the ordinance, would be awarded on a “nondiscriminatory first-come first-serve basis,” with priority given in the order that businesses complete the state-licensure process and local land-use regulations.

The township would not show any other preferences to those applying for either the standard, conditional or microbusiness licenses.

Township Administrator Donna Markulic said the changes were prompted by conversations with state officials earlier this month. They made the township aware that the state was being more liberal in its decisions to award licenses to marijuana-business applicants who have obtained resolutions of support from their local municipalities. The state had previously advised township officials, Markulic said, to issue more recommendations than there were available municipal licenses in the township, as a significant share of applicants would be rejected even with the township’s support.

All six kinds of marijuana businesses identified by state law are allowed to operate within the township.

The Township Committee has, however, limited the number of marijuana-retail licenses it will award to four. This limit is not binding for medicinal-marijuana companies that later integrate retail sales into their operations, such as the Botanist, which has locations in the township and in Atlantic City. The same four-license limit exists for delivery licenses and it includes the same exceptions for initially medicinal businesses.

The township considers whether a proposed marijuana business would be appropriate operating at a certain location before issuing a letter of support to an applicant. It checks for compliance with basic zoning regulations and gathers input from other township departments, such as the the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and Municipal Utilities Authority. This review is requires those looking to open a marijuana business to prepare a formal application to include a concept plan and other relevant information, although the resolution itself does not constitute a land-use approval or zoning permit There is a $3,500 application fee.

The township has already given its expressed support to eight aspiring marijuana-business candidates.

Three were seeking Class I licenses for marijuana cultivation and five were seeking Class V licenses for marijuana retail, one more than the number of available municipal retail licenses.

Interest in opening a marijuana business in the township has been persistently strong, despite any state or local regulations.

Markulic said the township had received about 20 applications even before all the early regulations were in place. It continues to receive applications at a rate between one or two per week.

The proposed ordinance establishes a criterium by which the township can choose which candidates to select. Adopting the ordinance would help inform applicants that the township may exhaust its municipal licenses before it can consider giving them a resolution of support – something that could help save applicants the cost and time associated with the application process.

“We just wanted the applicants to understand there is a limit,” Markulic said.

Markulic added that she thought doing so in a way that gave priority to earlier applicants would be an equitable and efficient approach, calling it “the fair way to go.”

There are six classes of marijuana licenses under state law, including cultivation, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, distributor and delivery. Those looking to enter the marijuana industry in any of those categories must obtain a license from the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission – something that generally requires an endorsement from the local municipality. The commission is currently accepting applications for retail licenses, as well as cultivation and manufacturing licenses. It is also currently accepting applications to authorize marijuana testing laboratories.

Markulic said that changing state guidelines and the evolving nature of the industry has required the Township Committee has made several changes to its marijuana code over the last year. It created the application process for obtaining expressed support from the township in February, while prohibiting people younger than 21 from entering a store that sells marijuana. It amended that ordinance in April to allow those younger than 21 to enter a marijuana retail store if they are prescribed marijuana for medicinal uses or are otherwise authorized to enter a facility by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission or other relevant state law.

The Township Committee amended the regulations again in October to raise the application fees for obtaining township support from $2,500 to $3,500.

The township also imposed a cannabis transfer tax of 2% on any marijuana cultivator, manufacture and retailer to operate within the township and a tax of 1% on any marijuana wholesaler – all the highest rates permitted under state law.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed new adult marijuana regulations into law in February 2021. The state law allows for municipalities to create local regulations, including the ability to ban certain kinds of marijuana businesses within their municipal limits. While Egg Harbor Township has limited retail sales, other nearby townships, such as Galloway, has banned them outright. The Galloway Township Council has also created new standards for marijuana cultivation in an attempt to ameliorate local residents’ concerns about potential odor. A September policy report from Rutgers University said that around 60% of New Jersey municipalities banned marijuana businesses within their municipal limits. (The report found a municipal legalization of marijuana businesses have not negatively impact local property values, although it cautioned more research is needed to fully understand the local costs and benefits of marijuana businesses.)

The state Legislature created these regulations pursuant to the outcome of a marijuana-legalization referendum in 2020 which saw New Jersey vote in favor of legalization by a ratio of around 2-to-1.

A public hearing on the new township ordinance is scheduled to be held at Township Hall on Dec. 14.