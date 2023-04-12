EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There will be an increase in local taxes this year as the township seeks to grapple with higher state-mandated benefit contributions and fuel costs.

The Township Committee introduced its proposal for the 2023 municipal budget last week. The approximately $48.8 million budget is about $2.1 million larger than the budget enacted in 2022, which amounts to a 4.5% increase in annual appropriations. Mayor Laura Pfrommer said during her budget address there were no new unique expenditures to which the township was appropriating funds, but some materials and programs had become significantly more expensive over the last year. She described the budget as “fiscally responsible” in “both the short term and the long term.”

“The challenge in the 2023 budget was due to marked increase in appropriation costs,” Pfrommer said at the April 5 Township Committee meeting. “Though the budget has not increased the amount of line-item appropriations, the cost of these appropriations has increased dramatically.”

The new spending has occasioned an increase in the total tax levy. The township will collect $26.4 million in local-purpose taxes under the 2023 budget, which is about $1.4 million more than it has collected under the 2022 budget. This increase is about $463,000 below the maximum increase allowed under state law, which provides a formula capping municipal tax-levy hikes.

Pfrommer said the township will impose a tax of 64.22 cents per $100 of assessed property values on homeowners and businesses to collect these revenues. This is a 3.02-cent increase over the 61.2 cent per $100 tax that was ultimately set last year, amounting to a 4.93% tax increase. The owners of the average home in Egg Harbor Township would pay $1,348 in property taxes this coming year – about $78 more than this past year.

Pfrommer said four specific expenses were driving the tax increases.

Township contributions to employee-group insurance have increased $450,000 and similar payments to employee pension funds have increased $310,000. Other municipalities throughout South Jersey have cited these higher contributions, which are mandated by the state, as the impetus for high tax hikes. Galloway Township, for example, cited the contributions when unveiling a 3.3 cent per $100 increase in their 2023 budget. The township will also pay an additional $275,000 in gasoline costs and $200,000 in solid waste disposal costs. The latter expenditure has been a topic of debate in the area, as some municipal and county officials have grown anxious about new rate hikes enacted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at its landfill, which is located in Egg Harbor Township – with tipping fees imposed on municipalities rising 11% this year under the ACUA budget. The hikes have catalyzed a debate over the future of the quasi-public agency, with some calling for stronger oversight and others defending the ACUA’s autonomy and reputation. The ACUA, on its part, has explained its budget increase in ways similar to Egg Harbor Township and other municipalities, citing insurance, pension and fuel costs. The ACAU is set to make a $40,000 payment-in-lieu of taxes to the township in 2023.

Pfrommer said the four expenses she singled out – employee insurance and pensions, gasoline and solid waste disposal – alone necessitate a 3% increase in taxes. She maintained that the township still enjoyed a relatively low tax rate and its tax increase was one the lower ones implemented in Atlantic County.

Despite these extraordinary expenses, township spending priorities are in line with its budget last year. Pfrommer said that overall expenditures on insurance, pension and Social Security programs account for about a quarter of the budget, similar to the share of the budget dedicated to those programs last year. Expenditures on public safety and Public Works account for about 34% and 17% of the budget, respectively, and are also similar to the share of the budget dedicated to them last year. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department will receive $10.6 million, roughly unchanged from last year; and the police/911 dispatch service will receive another $500,000. The Egg Harbor Township Fire Department, which helps support five local volunteer fire companies, is budgeted to receive $394,000, while ambulance services will receive $853,400.

The township has a $4 million capital budget for 2023 and anticipates making $2.4 million in capital expenditures for each of the next five years, totaling $16 million through 2028. Pfrommer said that the debt is flat, as it has for the last several years and its bond rating is still A+.

Some costs are offset by a multitude of shared service agreements the township has entered into with other municipalities and Atlantic County. These include dispatch services with Linwood, Northfield and Longport and Pleasantville; EMS services with Somers Point; waste disposal and Class III police officer provision with the Egg Harbor Township School District. The township is also set to collect $200,000 from its participation in the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court, which was created in 2022 to make the local judicial process more efficient and thus save money for participating municipalities, while better connecting defendants to social-services providers. In all, Egg Harbor Township is expected to derive $2.3 million in revenue from its shared-services agreements in 2023.

“The township continues to look for more efficient ways to provide municipal services and control costs,” Pfrommer said. “This budget reflects our ongoing budget to do that.”

This spending is supplemented by a continued stream of federal aid packages, which were delivered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The township is set to receive about $1.3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan this year after having received $1.9 million in 2022. The township anticipates another $1.2 million from the federal aid package in 2024 for a total of about $4.4 million in aid over three years.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March 2021. It allocated over $360 billion to state, territorial, tribal and local governments across the country, with the expressed intent of aiding their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and bolstering government workforces.

The township controls just 18% of the tax bill issued to an Egg Harbor Township property owner. The remaining 82% of taxes are determined by the Egg Harbor Township School District and Atlantic County.

A public hearing on the 2023 municipal budget is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 3 at the township Municipal Building at 3515 Bargaintown Road.