EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A lightning strike during a thunderstorm last Thursday sparked an evening fire that damaged a township home.
Bargaintown, Cardiff and Scullville firefighters were called to the blaze in the 5000 block of Tremont Avenue around 9:34 p.m.
Both Bargaintown and Scullville's crews were on Zion Road handling another structure fire, Cardiff firefighters said.
No injuries were reported in the Tremont Avenue blaze.
The blaze is being investigated further by the township fire inspector.
