Egg Harbor Township home care provider wins top award

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Visiting Angels in Egg Harbor Township has once again been recognized as a top home care provider.

The branch of the home health care agency was awarded the distinguished 2022 Best of Home Care – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award, the agency said in a news release.

The award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The accolade is only given to 100 home care businesses in North America, Visiting Angels said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are so excited to receive these awards, as we truly work very hard every day to improve the lives of older adults and those with disabilities in our community as well as providing our caregivers (care providers) the opportunity to grow personally and professionally and make a difference in the lives of others," said Patty Laychock, the branch's co-owner, in a statement. "These awards demonstrate our dedication to providing excellent in-home care."

This is the first time the agency has received this award. It has previously won other awards, including Best of Home Care Provider of Choice since 2015 and Best of Home Care Leader in Excellence from 2018 to 2022, Laychock said.