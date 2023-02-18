Visiting Angels of Egg Harbor Township received the 2023 Best of Home Care — Top 100 Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for home care.
The home health care service also earned Best of Home Care — Leader in Experience, and Best of Home Care — Employer of Choice for over 10 years.
Visiting Angels is in its 18th year of providing care to those in need in Atlantic County, said Kathy Callahan, RN and co-owner of Visiting Angels.
“Our goal has always been to provide the best quality home care to older adults and those with disabilities in our community,” Callahan said.
— Samantha Hildebrandt
