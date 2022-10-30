Egg Harbor Township history notes: Cardiff School circa 1950

Students would look forward to a visit from the Atlantic County Bookmobile that would make regular trips to area schools in Egg Harbor Township. This photo shows the truck in the back of the Cardiff School. Notice the popular saddle shoes worn by girls during this time.
The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum, located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. Call 609-813-2002.
