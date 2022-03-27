Egg Harbor Township High School grad to make history as Oscars presenter

An Egg Harbor Township native will make history presenting at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Zaria Woodford graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 2018. She is now a senior studying pre-law at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, where she holds the title of Miss North Carolina A&T.

Woodford ran for Miss North Carolina A&T and was elected by the student body in 2021.

Will Packer, producer of this year’s Oscars and a graduate of Florida A&M University, wanted to highlight historically Black colleges and universities at the show. This is the first time an HBCU will be represented at the Oscars.

“She is super excited to do something that hasn’t been done before. She’s excited for the world to know about her university and excited to break ground,” said Zaria’s mother, Soncere Woodford, of Egg Harbor Township.

Soncere — who also attended an HBCU, Delaware State University — said she is thrilled that her daughter received this opportunity to represent herself and her school.

“I am over the moon excited that my daughter gets to participate in history,” she said.

Soncere said Woodford has been at rehearsals almost every day in preparation for the big night, and that it has been a “phenomenal experience.”

“The school is fantastic, so when opportunities like this come along, they are well prepared for them,” she said.

North Carolina A&T is the largest HBCU and will be represented by Woodford alongside Mister North Carolina A&T, Joshua Suiter.

