Egg Harbor Township High School cracking down on destructive Tik Tok trend

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new trend on the social media app Tik Tok has caused a wave of vandalism at the township's high school, Principal Patricia Conner said in a letter to parents Sunday.

The "devious lick" trend, that encourages kids to steal items from schools and destroy property, reached the high school last Wednesday when toilets, sinks, towel dispensers and hand sanitizer and soap dispensers were destroyed, Conner said.

"We had to lock a bathroom so that we could assess and report a need for repairs," Conner said. "(On) Friday, students went into half of our bathrooms (both male and female) and vandalized them as well."

Due to the vandalism, several of the school's 18 bathrooms are closed for repairs.

"This (the repairs) will take time and money as materials need to be ordered and shipped," Conner said. "There will be several bathrooms open that all students will have to go to where we will have teachers there to monitor activity. As we fix the bathrooms, they will re-open again, but for now some will remain closed for some time for repair work."

Conner is asking parents to discuss the potential consequences of the challenge with their children.

"I ask you to please have a conversation with your child. If they share anything with you that can help find out who came to school to disrespect and destroy, please ask them to share confidentially with their assistant principal," Conner said. "I will assure you that we will continue to investigate this matter and get to the bottom of this terrible challenge."

