Egg Harbor Township golf club buries time capsule, marks 25 years with renovation announcement

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Harbor Pines Golf Club celebrated its 25th anniversary Thursday with a time capsule burial and groundbreaking ceremony to announce major renovations.

Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic; Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson; Jeffrey Vasser, executive director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism, and several longtime club members attended the ceremony.

Club owners Ed, Mitchel and Joe Gurwicz buried the time capsule, which contains memorabilia from the past 25 years.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the rich history of premier golf in South Jersey,” said Mitchell Gurwicz, owner of Harbor Pines. “This capsule represents how we have grown over the past 25 years, and now we look forward to the next 25.”

Renderings of new clubhouse plans were displayed. It will feature a new outdoor deck along with a sports bar and restaurant that will be open to the public. Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed late next spring or early summer.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

