Egg Harbor Township girl, grandfather spend summer building Hobbit door

SOMERS POINT — During summers off from school, some kids go on vacation. Others go to camp.

When Kassie Johnston returns to Alder Avenue Middle School next week, chances are she’ll be the only one who spent her summer building a Hobbit door.

“I’ve learned that I like doing a lot of work, but I also learned that it's different than what it seems to be on TV,” Kassie, 12, said of building the 6-foot-tall, 5-foot-wide wooden door that now serves as a gate into her grandfather’s backyard. “It’s very satisfying knowing that you did all the work and that it worked out good.”

The door itself is about 5 feet in diameter, painted green with yellow trim and has a red, star-shaped handle at the center. A metal dragon decoration is mounted beneath a row of 2-inch lag bolts. A mermaid serves as the knocker. And a tiny green birdhouse sits atop the frame, mounted by Kassie herself, although she said that was the hardest part of the whole project.

“It began when I gave her ‘The Hobbit,’ which was my favorite book, and I tried to get her to read it. And she kept saying, ‘Oh no, I didn’t start it,'” said Jim Swank, 67, of Somers Point, Kassie’s grandfather.

