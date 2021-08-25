Egg Harbor Township girl, grandfather spend summer building Hobbit door

SOMERS POINT — During summers off from school, some kids go on vacation. Others go to camp.
When Kassie Johnston returns to Alder Avenue Middle School next week, chances are she’ll be the only one who spent her summer building a Hobbit door.
“I’ve learned that I like doing a lot of work, but I also learned that it's different than what it seems to be on TV,” Kassie, 12, said of building the 6-foot-tall, 5-foot-wide wooden door that now serves as a gate into her grandfather’s backyard. “It’s very satisfying knowing that you did all the work and that it worked out good.”
The door itself is about 5 feet in diameter, painted green with yellow trim and has a red, star-shaped handle at the center. A metal dragon decoration is mounted beneath a row of 2-inch lag bolts. A mermaid serves as the knocker. And a tiny green birdhouse sits atop the frame, mounted by Kassie herself, although she said that was the hardest part of the whole project.
“It began when I gave her ‘The Hobbit,’ which was my favorite book, and I tried to get her to read it. And she kept saying, ‘Oh no, I didn’t start it,'” said Jim Swank, 67, of Somers Point, Kassie’s grandfather.
Swank takes care of Kassie every Wednesday during the summer. And for the past two years, the two have planned special projects to pass the time. Last year, Kassie and Swank built a “little free library” they installed outside Kassie’s Egg Harbor Township home.
“I’m always trying to figure out what we can do that’s different that we never did before,” Swank said. “We went horseback riding. We’re going whale watching.”
To entice Kassie to read the book by JRR Tolkien, Swank suggested their summer project be building a door just like that of the book’s main character, Bilbo Baggins.
“She read the book, and then we decided we would try to build a Hobbit door. But I said, ‘You got to do it. I’m just here to show you how,” Swank said.
Kassie used a jigsaw, and a bandsaw, and did all the cutting. She screwed in the lag bolts by hand, to get a feel for the work.
The construction took about four Wednesdays, not counting the time it took to plan and purchase supplies. Swank said he wanted Kassie to be involved from start to finish, and they even calculated how much it would cost to build the project as a contractor, with parts and labor — about $1,400.
“I knew it was going to take some time,” Kassie said. “My favorite part was getting to be creative with it, the painting, choosing colors. The hardest part was standing on the ladder, just because it’s scary.”
Kassie and Swank's construction projects began two years ago when, as part of a fifth-grade assignment, Kassie had to build a “mouse trap car.”
Kassie said she asked her grandfather for help.
His reaction: “Cool.”
Kassie said she thinks what she has learned about woodworking will be useful later in life, and might inspire her to take a woodshop course in high school.
“Definitely when I’m older and I buy a house, if there’s (renovation) work, simple things that I can do myself, then I won’t need to pay someone to come in and do it,” she said.
Swank said he likes working with Kassie and teaching her a life skill, but also getting to bond.
“It was really a great experience,” he said.
“It was good to spend time with him and get to learn how to do it because not everyone especially my age knows how to build and do woodshop stuff, so getting to learn that is a unique thing,” Kassie added. “And I think that’s cool.”
