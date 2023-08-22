EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police reported a gas leak Monday afternoon on English Creek Avenue near the Black Horse Pike.
The northbound lanes of English Creek were closed between West Jersey Avenue and the pike from about 3 p.m. Monday to about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police Sgt. Edward Stearns of the department's Traffic Safety Unit said.
About 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, South Jersey Gas crews could be seen working at English Creek and the pike, with traffic being diverted around the work site.
Gas crews were still at the site as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Stearns said.
South Jersey Gas did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Police did not have a cause for the leak.
