Egg Harbor Township food bank to hold diaper drive

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey will hold a diaper drive this week in honor of National Diaper Awareness Week, officials said Friday.
From Monday to Sunday, the organization and other community partners will collect diapers, hygiene supplies and cash donations to help struggling families.
The most needed items are diapers of all sizes, but especially sizes 4 to 6, adult diapers, baby wipes and baby cream. All items must be new and in original packaging.
“The diaper gap is real, and families struggling to afford food often lack access to essential hygiene supplies, too,” Carlos Rodriguez, president and CEO of the food bank, said in a statement. “Diapers are not covered by most federally funded public assistance programs, such as SNAP or WIC, because they are not food items. No parent should have to make the impossible choice between food and diapers for their child.”
Rodriguez said that by donating just $1, the organization can provide six diapers to families in need.
“Babies require up to 12 diapers per day," Rodriguez said. "Which adds up to $70-$80 per month per child — a cost many struggling families simply cannot afford.”
On Tuesday, the organization's Women Fighting Hunger group will host a virtual event on diaper need.
Registration for the event and more information about the diaper drive are available at cfbnj.org/gbdd.
Where to donate
Residents of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties can donate at the following sites:
· AtlantiCare Physician Group OB/GYN, Cape May Court House
· AtlantiCare Physician Group OB/GYN, Egg Harbor Township
· AtlantiCare Physician Group OB/GYN, Galloway Township
· AtlantiCare Physician Group OB/GYN, Hammonton
· AtlantiCare Physician Group OB/GYN, Somers Point
· Bethel Commandment Church of the Living God, Whitesboro, Middle Township
· Caring For Kids, Ocean View
· Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Egg Harbor Township
· Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties
· Salvation Army, Bridgeton
