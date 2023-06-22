EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey says it is in urgent need of volunteers for its Community Assistance Pantry after reopening to allow the public inside for the first time in three years.
The pantry has seen a nearly 500% increase in families it serves each month, from about 350 in 2021 to more than 2,000 today, the food bank said in a news release. Inflation and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to this increase.
“By reopening the Community Assistance Pantry to allow neighbors back inside, we afford them the dignity that comes with being able to shop as they would in a grocery store,” said CJ Cicchino, a volunteer resource manager at the food bank.
The food bank is seeking volunteers to work as pantry assistants for at least one shift per week. There are two shifts from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and shifts on Saturday are from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can register at cfbnj.org/volunteer.
