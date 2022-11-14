Egg Harbor Township fire displaces residents, pets

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fire officials say a Sunday afternoon blaze that displaced both people and pets started in the kitchen.
Firefighters from Scullville, Bargaintown and Somers Point responded to the fire at a home in the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue.
After getting the call at 3:55 p.m., officers pulled up to find the occupants and pets evacuated, police said Monday.
The fire started in the kitchen and spread "quickly" throughout the home, police said. The home was considered uninhabitable from the damage.
The American Red Cross took the occupants to a temporary living space, police said.
Police said the fire is not suspicious.
— Eric Conklin
