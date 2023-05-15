EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Brianna and Dave Ferrier, the couple at the center of a controversy over their pet chickens and pot-bellied pigs, received 37 separate summonses Monday related to residents’ complaints and alleged noise-ordinance violations. The new summonses, which came bundled together in one envelope, are the latest development in a case that has stretched on for months, deepening a neighborhood feud and setting off a controversy over homeowner rights and zoning regulations.

The summonses all set a court date of June 12.

The Ferriers said Monday they thought the number of violations was excessive.

The township administrator’s office and township solicitor could not immediately return requests for comment.

“I’m just literally flabbergasted,” Brianna Ferrier said. “We could do nothing but laugh.”

The 37 summonses, the Ferriers said, are related to their keeping of two roosters among the eight chickens on their property. Several residents have complained that the roosters crow too loud in the early hours of the morning, disturbing neighbors and creating a public nuisance. A previous complaint over the roosters led the Ferrier family to receive a previous summons about the noise ordinance violation last month. Police have also visited the property in relation to the noise violations.

Brianna Ferrier said she and Dave have worked to mollify any irritated neighbors by relocating their chicken coop. She said the coop is now located 200 yards into a wooded area on their property, far from neighboring homes so as to mitigate early morning noises. Citing other noises in the township along Mill Road, such as cars and all-terrain vehicles, Ferrier argued the township and neighbors were continuing their work to unfairly target her family. Dave Ferrier, moreover, said they have measured the noise of the roosters’ crow and found it was not a burden on other residents.

A police report written about their visit to her house, Brianna Ferrier said, further demonstrates that they have acted to address neighboring concerns about noise. A copy of the report she showed The Press of Atlantic City indicated the Ferriers had fashioned a new chicken coop back about 200 yards into the woods and that they were attempting to address neighbors’ concerns.

“Both (Brianna and Dave Ferrier) were cooperative and respectful while speaking with me and expressed their wishes to rectify the situation so everyone could live in peace,” the police report said.

While she said she was appreciative of the demeanor of the police at her home, Brianna Ferrier said the township needed to be more communicative with her and Dave about its issue with the animals to reach an amicable solution.

The summonses are just the latest formal action in relation to the Ferrier pets. The township sent Brianna and Dave Ferrier a notice of its intent to sue them in relation to their ownership of the pigs and chickens. The notice, dated April 28, said the township intended to sue the Ferrier family over its alleged “destruction of the state’s natural resources” as defined by state law. An attorney for the township said this destruction was related to pollution left by the pigs, such as waste, odor and generally deleterious environmental impact. He echoed the complaints of other residents, including neighbors, who raised concerns about the animals’ smell.

Township Zoning Officer Sarah Schaffer issued the Ferrier family a separate notice of violation Dec. 15 with respect to two local ordinances, one prohibiting piggeries or the business of raising pigs, and another that bans the rearing of chickens on a property smaller than 5 acres (the Ferrier property is 3.89 acres). A deadline for compliance was extended periodically until it lapsed April 21.

The Ferriers have disputed that their chickens and pigs cause nuisances beyond that of a typical domesticated animal. They insist that pigs and chickens, rather than livestock, are their young daughter’s beloved household pets and practically members of the family.

Talking on Monday, Brianna Ferrier said several other people in the township own pigs in a similar environment as theirs and that the ordinances are being selectively enforced to show favor toward certain residents and settle scores in a local feud. She said the township should instead be focusing on people who own “actual piggeries” in the township, and raise the swine for slaughter or otherwise harm the animals, as well as other pressing local issues.

“That’s what the township should really (care) about, hoarding, breeding and abuse,” Brianna Ferrier said. “There’s so much more they could be worried about.”

While the identity of the resident complainant for the 37 new summonses is anonymous, it likely deepens a neighborhood feud that has been festering for about a year.

In 2022, Doris Dilley, a neighbor of the Ferrier family and former member of the township Board of Education, put several properties she owned along Mill Road up for sale. The Ferriers bought their current home from Dilley in May. She needed a 6-inch variance to sell another one of those properties.

Dave Ferrier said he and several other neighbors spoke against granting that variance during a Dec. 5 meeting of the township Zoning Board of Adjustment. During his testimony against the variance, Ferrier mentioned that a pigpen that a township official had seen near Dilley’s house belonged to him. The first notice of violation from the township came several days later.

The Ferrier family, Dilley and their respective supporters have since pressed their cases at several Township Committee meetings.

The Ferrier family has previously said they intend to sell their house in the township and move. Brianna Ferrier said Monday the house was under contract and that she anticipated closing on the property June 15, three days after their scheduled court date. The stress of moving out of their home and the legal dispute over the pigs, in conjunction with their normal responsibilities of taking care of their pets and 5-year-old daughter, was something she described as taxing.

Citing what she said was her volunteer work with Eastern Snouts, Brianna Ferrier further argued her treatment was part of a national trend. She said municipalities throughout the country are loath to work with families taking care of unconventional pets such as pigs and chickens.

“The towns just don’t want to be educated,” Brianna Ferrier said.

