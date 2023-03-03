EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When Dave Ferrier, partner Brianna and their daughter Regan, 5, moved into their new home in May 2022 one of the first things they did was build a chicken coop and pig pen on their property.

"We started with ten chickens, but now have eight. One just went missing and the other, Mystery, was killed by a hawk," said Brianna who is studying psychology and animal science at Atlantic County College. "Every chicken has a name, Cruella and Geneva are our two roosters. Cash, Speck, Sunny, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose are our chickens."

The pigs all are named too, there's Archie, Panchie, Anna and Elsa.

All were rescued from unhealthy or inhumane conditions, said Brianna, and "now they are all a part of our family."

But while Dave and Brianna consider their pigs and chickens as family, the township considers them livestock and has ordered them removed from their property on Mill Road.

The couple are fighting that order and recently received an extension on a February 20th deadline that has come and gone.

In a series of letters from the township's Zoning Board and officials, officials say Dave and Brianna are violating two local ordinances, one prohibiting the ownership of pigs the other requiring a minimum of five acres to raise chickens.

Their lot is 3.89 acres.

Dave said they've done extensive research and dispute the township's definition that they're operating a "piggery," which is a farm where pigs are bred or kept. They also say a finer reading of the township ordinance doesn't restrict chicken ownership just because their lot is under five acres.

Since last month, though, the clock has been ticking — they've been ordered by Zoning Official Sarah Schaffer to get rid of the animals or pay fines up $1000 dollars or face imprisonment.

Township zoning officials did respond to a call requesting an update this week by The Press of Atlantic City letting us know the couple did file for an extension.

Like many disputes over pet ownership, there may be an element of a neighborhood dispute at the heart of couple's issues. The two joined other neighbors in testifying against a property receiving a variance. And during the testimony Dave acknowledged that they had a chicken coop.

Dave thinks this led the township to investigate their situation, which he things was unfair, but pointed out that when asked, he answered truthfully.

All of the strife over their pets has not deterred the two from their ownership, said Dave, who is a former marine and professional actor (he holds a screen actor's guild card).

The two met while they were performing as characters at a haunted house Brianna said.

Caring for animals was something they came to do together.

"We are not done fighting for this, we will continue to fight for the people of Egg Harbor Township that are going to face the same situation we have been facing."

Brianna stressed that the pigs she now owns were abused when the found them and that has motivated her in many ways.

"We are fighting for pig awareness" Brianna said. "Seeing how cruel people are towards animals made me have the confidence for a minor in animal science."