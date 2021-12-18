Egg Harbor Township family charity donates teddy bears to kids in hospitals

+3 Egg Harbor City man wins brand new roof in a giveaway event EGG HARBOR CITY — On Thursday morning, Leonard Forand Jr. had some unexpected guests at his …

They will hit the road again during Christmas week to deliver to Youth and Family Services in Atlantic City and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia outpatient center in Mays Landing before turning onto the Atlantic City Expressway toward Philadelphia for stops at the Ronald McDonald House, CHOP, Gift of Life Family House and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. They also scour social media and will deliver to any child they learn about who is battling cancer, leukemia or any other life-threatening disease.

“I guess you could call us a busy family; we are constantly on the go,” said Andrea Pugliese 36. “Giving back and helping others is just something my husband and I always did, and over the years, our sons saw the impact of what we do and how rewarding it is to help people.”

The boys — Tyler, 17, Blake, 8, and Noah, 6 — are always eager to pitch in and have formed bonds with many of the kids and families they have met through the years. Built with Love stays involved with families year-round by organizing trips to local movie theaters and other activities and participating in fundraising events.