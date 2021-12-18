Egg Harbor Township family charity donates teddy bears to kids in hospitals

The act of giving to others is a year-round passion for Andrea and Dominic Pugliese.
But particularly at this time of year, in this heightened season of giving, the Egg Harbor Township couple kick into high gear to brighten the lives of those needing a little extra comfort, hope and love.
For about the past decade, their nonprofit charity Built with Love has been supplying Build-a-Bear Workshop teddy bears and stuffed animals to children who have to spend the holidays in the hospital or to kids in difficult situations.
Aided by donations via social media, the charity has supplied hundreds of teddy bears to children over the years. But the need is great, this year more than ever, and donations are needed now and throughout the year.
Anyone can contribute by purchasing a bear or stuffed animal online and having it shipped directly to the Pugliese house, or visit one of the Build-a-Bear Workshop stores at the Deptford Mall, Cherry Hill Mall or Ocean County Mall in Toms River to create a bear and drop it off personally.
Just last weekend, the Pugliese family — Andrea, Dominic and their three sons — loaded up the family minivan to take a trip to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey in Camden to deliver a second carload of donations.
They will hit the road again during Christmas week to deliver to Youth and Family Services in Atlantic City and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia outpatient center in Mays Landing before turning onto the Atlantic City Expressway toward Philadelphia for stops at the Ronald McDonald House, CHOP, Gift of Life Family House and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. They also scour social media and will deliver to any child they learn about who is battling cancer, leukemia or any other life-threatening disease.
“I guess you could call us a busy family; we are constantly on the go,” said Andrea Pugliese 36. “Giving back and helping others is just something my husband and I always did, and over the years, our sons saw the impact of what we do and how rewarding it is to help people.”
The boys — Tyler, 17, Blake, 8, and Noah, 6 — are always eager to pitch in and have formed bonds with many of the kids and families they have met through the years. Built with Love stays involved with families year-round by organizing trips to local movie theaters and other activities and participating in fundraising events.
Over the years, Built with Love has enlarged its circle of giving with support and donations from the community. Pugliese said they get numerous letters from families of children who receive a bear or stuffed animal and describe how the gift brightened up the child’s day.
“The children are so appreciative, and we couldn’t do it without the donations we receive,” Pugliese said.
In addition to collecting new Build-a-Bears for children, Built with Love collects items for Blessing Bags, given to those living on the streets or in shelters throughout the Atlantic City and Philadelphia areas. The couple personally hands the bags to anyone in need during their travels, not only during the holiday season but throughout the year. Each bags contain items ranging from bottles of water to socks and gloves, toothbrushes and anything helpful to someone living without a home.
Donations, which have been down since the COVID-19 pandemic began, are welcomed and needed to keep the giving momentum going, for both the Blessing Bags and the teddy bears.
Build-a-Bears can be purchased online and sent directly to Built with Love, 28 Shoreline Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Monetary donations will be used to support the effort and can be made through PayPal or Venmo. For more information, visit the Built with Love Facebook page or email builtwithlovecharity@gmail.com.
Contact: 609-272-7295
