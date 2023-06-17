As is the case with many major metropolitan areas, where home buyers pay a premium for being inside the city versus its suburbs, most shore towns can call their own prices for properties within walking distance of the ocean and beaches.

For the home buyers who prefer the privacy, solitude and open space that mainland communities near the beaches can bring, there is also the huge advantage that comparably sized homes on much larger lots are considerably less expensive. And yet all the amenities that seashore life has to offer are often just a short drive away.

Fitting fully into that latter category is the five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom gem at 10 Country Club Drive in the Harbor Pines Estates community of Egg Harbor Township. Sited on an immense 15,000 square-foot corner lot (100 feet wide by 150 feet deep) and encompassing 3,446 feet of interior space, the home — which is exempt from homeowners’ association fees — is as aesthetically beautiful as it is well crafted by one of the longest-tenured and respected developers in South Jersey (see Gurwicz.com).

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood close to the golf course (Harbor Pines is consistently rated one of the best courses in the heart of a South Jersey golf mecca), and in a great area for walking or riding your bike, and it’s very close to the beaches,” says the home’s listing agent, Elizabeth Nicholas of Balsley Losco Realty. “You’re about five miles from Ocean City, so it would be ideal for a round of golf in the morning and then going to the beach in the afternoon.”

There will be an open house on this property from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

With its large inground pool and an open porch with retractable awning in a spacious fenced-in backyard, the home is ready for immediate occupancy. It is located on a corner lot with a side-entry three-car garage and ample parking on a large, concrete driveway, making it ideal for entertaining and well suited as either a primary residence or a vacation home.

The home’s spacious master suite is on the first floor and features a modern bathroom with his-and-hers vanities. There is also a secluded study enclosed by French doors, optimal as an office space or working from home, a powder room and a separate full-sized laundry room on the first floor. Otherwise the entire first level is of the open-floor-plan design, with hardwood flooring and natural and recessed lighting throughout.

“A lot of people nowadays enjoy homes with an open floor plan,” says Nicholas. “You can be cooking in the kitchen with your family in the living room, or guests in the sunroom, and yet everyone is together and enjoying each other’s company.”

A large eat-in gourmet kitchen is flanked by a cozy family room with linear fireplace and a beautiful sunroom with ceiling-to-floor windows and double doors that lead to the backyard pool area. A grand entryway is adjacent to a space that most recently served as a formal dining room but can be used in any number of ways. The home’s other four bedrooms, and another full-sized bathroom, are on the second level.

“This house has a really large kitchen with a lot of countertop space and new appliances (including a stainless-steel refrigerator and double oven),” says Nicholas, “and a new roof with gutter guards was installed in 2021. That’s one of those big-ticket items that a lot of prospective buyers ask about, because they’re trying to budget for future expenses. They won’t have to worry about a new roof for many years.”

Ensconced in the heart of a South Jersey golf community that has at least a dozen courses all within a half-hour drive of one another, Harbor Pines is widely considered among the cream of the crop. With 520 acres of dense pine forest, including 12 ponds and 17 acres of water, the 18-hole course was rated four stars by Golf Digest magazine. It also boasts a new, open-to-the-public restaurant inside its clubhouse called The Roost Pub & Grill (HarborPines.com/the-roost).

Built by renowned course architect Stephen Kay in 1996, Harbor Pines is one of only 16 courses in New Jersey to have earned the status of a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, which, according to AudubonInternational.org, means that “a course must demonstrate maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas,” including environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation and water quality management.

For more information or to tour this exceptional Egg Harbor Township home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Elizabeth Nicholas of Balsley Losco Realty at 609-464-0727 or email her at BNicholas01@aol.com.

This article was sponsored by Elizabeth Nicholas of Balsley Losco Realty.