Egg Harbor Township enters into agreement with schools to share fields, install lights

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — School district and township recreation programs are getting put on a level playing field.

The Township Committee entered into a shared services agreement Monday with the local Board of Education over five fields at the high school. The agreement creates an arrangement by which the township and the school district can share the fields for their respective teams and clubs. It will also have the township put new lighting up on the field.

The agreement had gotten widespread support from township officials. The new lights are necessary for recreation teams to use the fields during the evening, particularly in the fall and winter, officials have said. Lights also could allow for school teams to use the fields later at night if necessary.

Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said sharing the field would mean township youth who are on school teams continue using the facilities as part of after-school township programs. The township is always looking to build on a strong relationship with the school district, she said.

Committeeman Joe O’Donoghue said more recreation opportunities could help children build confidence, especially given that younger children and adolescents would have an opportunity to play at high school facilities.

“It’s our most valuable asset, our children,” O’Donoghue said.

The school board voted in favor of the shared services agreement July 26. Officials from the school district were not available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The township will have the right to use the five soccer and multipurpose fields at Egg Harbor Township High School on weekdays after 6 p.m. and anytime on weekends. Before a township team or program can take to the fields for any particular use, the township must first obtain approval from the school board.

School teams that have traditionally used the field will not have to be concerned with being displaced by township newcomers. In the event a school team or program has a special tournament or event requiring use of the fields, the school district’s needs will take priority, as long as it provides the township with 60 days’ notice. If a school game, match or event runs late due to weather or other unexpected circumstances, the district may continue to use the fields without violating the shared services agreement.

The school board will remain responsible for field maintenance and is to handle tasks such as irrigation, landscaping and seeding. If a township team or program causes the fields excessive wear and tear, the responsibility to cover additional maintenance costs shifts to the township. Lining the field for an event will be the responsibility of each user.

In exchange for the new access for its teams, the township has pledged to install new lighting at the fields. The installation will cost $540,500, and the township will be responsible for paying electric bills for the lights over the life of the agreement, as well as any attendant maintenance, operational or repair costs. The Township Committee adopted a separate resolution Monday awarding the $540,500 installation contract to the Estell Manor company Janney Electric Inc., which was selected after the project had been put out to public bid. The shared services agreement stipulates that the contractor would be mutually agreed upon by the township and school board.

At meetings earlier in the year, some residents raised concerns that the lights and noise from the fields might be disruptive to the high school’s neighbors and that the crowds evening games or events could draw had the potential to create traffic congestion on adjacent streets.

Pfrommer said Monday the township had looked into the issue and determined the lighting would not be intrusive to neighbors. The Township Committee adopted an ordinance in May that prohibited public parking on streets near the high school during school hours, allaying residents’ major concerns about traffic congestion.

Should the board terminate the agreement, with or without cause, it will reimburse the township the prorated costs of the installation. The school board will become responsible for lighting costs when the agreement ends.

The shared services agreement takes effect Sept. 1, if the light installation project is completed before that date. If not, the agreement takes effect as soon as the installation is completed. It lasts for five years through August 2027, and the township may renew the agreement three times in five-year terms.

“It’s a win-win for all of us,” Pfrommer said.