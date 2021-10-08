Egg Harbor Township due for roadwork next week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will continue next week in several places in the township, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
On Monday, a full detour will be in place on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
From Tuesday through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect in that same area from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Monday through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
All work is weather permitting.
For more traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
Jacob Henderson
