Egg Harbor Township devoting grant to pathway at nature reserve

Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve

The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve features about 6 miles of hiking trails, a lake and lots of animals and plants.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

Nature showed off in the UK and someone was savvy enough to capture it. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Officials are planning to use a $5,000 grant from Sustainable Jersey to install an ADA-compliant pathway at the township nature reserve off Zion Road.

The pathway will lead from the reserve parking lot to a space that overlooks its body of water, officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Mayor Paul Hodson said Wednesday the pathway is essential to guaranteeing everyone can enjoy one of the township's most well-known recreational areas.

"This pathway will allow a broader section of our population to enjoy this beautiful facility, including, and very close to my own heart, those veterans who have served our country proudly but have mobility challenges," Hodson said in a statement.

The township's grant is a slice of $75,000 that Sustainable Jersey and Atlantic City Electric spread across 15 municipalities for open space and resiliency projects.

"We are so pleased to join our local communities and to help advance these initiatives that will have a lasting positive impact on our environment," Atlantic City Electric Region President Doug Mokoid said in a statement Wednesday. "We are committed to helping our customers and communities achieve our collective climate goals. This program is an extension of that commitment and just one of the many ways we are taking a leadership role in helping to foster a cleaner and safer environment for us all."

Sustainable Jersey promotes sustainability in the Garden State through collaborations with schools, municipalities and other entities. 

The organization partnered with Atlantic City Electric in 2020 to distribute the grants to chosen municipalities.

The Sustainable Communities Grant program provides grants of up to $5,000 each for projects focusing on open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources and environmental conservation. The company also will provide up to three grants totaling $25,000 to support resiliency projects, township officials said.

