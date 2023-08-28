EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Trees have been cleared adjacent to the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center to make way for a 657-unit housing development.
The project, which will be built on 273.8 acres, dates to 2008 and calls for 258 single-family lots for a planned adult community, 140 single-family townhomes and 259 single detached residential homes off Westcoat Road, according to Planning Board records.
A large wooded area was recently torn down to make way for the residential properties, but there’s been no word on when construction will officially begin, Mayor Laura Pfrommer said Thursday.
“All I know right now is that they’re clearing the lot, but you don’t clear unless you intend to build,” said Pfrommer, who is also a township Planning Board member.
Trees are cleared along the northbound side of Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township, making way for a residential development by D.R. Horton Inc.
