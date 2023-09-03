EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Trees have been cleared adjacent to the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center to make way for a 657-unit housing development.

The project, which will be built on 273.8 acres, dates to 2008 and calls for 258 single-family lots for a planned adult community, 140 single-family townhomes and 259 single detached residential homes off Westcoat Road, according to Planning Board records.

A large wooded area was recently torn down to make way for the residential properties, but there’s been no word on when construction will officially begin, Mayor Laura Pfrommer said Thursday.

“All I know right now is that they’re clearing the lot, but you don’t clear unless you intend to build,” said Pfrommer, who is also a township Planning Board member.

The homes are being built by D.R. Horton Inc. A call to the company’s New Jersey office in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, was not immediately returned.

The project received final major subdivision and site plan approval in 2008. The scope of the project has shrunk since then, Pfrommer said, adding initial plans were to build 900 homes there.

The mayor said she expected to hear in the near future about a construction timeline.

D.R. Horton is also responsible for residential properties surrounding the Harbor Pines Golf Club off Ocean Heights Avenue. Homes featured on the company’s website reach up to 3,230 square feet.

Westcoat Road Tree Clearing