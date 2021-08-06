 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township crash kills 2
Egg Harbor Township crash kills 2

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A head-on collision Thursday on Delilah Road killed a man and woman from Pennsylvania, police said Friday.

The accident was the second fatal crash on township roads Thursday. A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed in an accident earlier that day at Zion Road and Central Avenue. 

At 1:32 p.m., officers responded to Delilah Road near the Garden State Parkway for a crash. A 2015 Volkswagen driven by 51-year-old Timothy Millett, of Clarks Summit, was traveling west on Delilah when it crossed the center line, police said in a news release. Millett hit a 2013 Mazda CX9 driven by John Ward, 52, of Lansdale.

Additionally, a 2014 Dodge Journey, driven by 50-year old Anthony Dorto, of West Berlin, Camden County, struck the rear of the Mazda, police said.

Police closed the road for more than three hours as they investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Millett and his passenger, 35-year Sara Hutchinson, of Clarks Summit, were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where they died. Ward was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries, and Dorto was taken to AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus in Galloway Township with moderate injuries.

