Egg Harbor Township Committee will soon vote for a new Township Administrator

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The five Township Committee members will take a vote this spring that none of them has ever done previously during their time as elected municipal government officials.
They will vote to appoint a new Township Administrator.
Peter J. Miller, 68, has been in the job since June 19, 1989. He has been in his position longer than any single Township Committee person has been serving on the board.
Township officials said they will have an announcement on the new administrator in about a month.
The Township Committee has been looking for a great deal from the person who will replace a man with more than three decades of experience in the job.
During Miller's tenure, the township has grown from a small country town to a municipality with a population of 45,000 that is serviced by 209 full-time employees and 206 part-time employees with a geographic area of about 70 square miles.
The credentials that a person must have to even apply for the job include excellent computer, interpersonal, oral and written skills, prior experience working with Pinelands Commission and Federal Emergency Management Agency, a master's degree in public administration or a related field and at least eight years of progressively responsible government management experience.
At the beginning of the process to replace Miller, Township Committeeman Joe Cafero, who has been in office for 11 years, thought eight-to-10 people would be a good pool of candidates to find a successor.
The deadline to apply for the job was Dec. 30.
The Township Committee has interviewed four candidates, Cafero said. He said he found the process exciting.
Miller's replacement should be announced in a month at the most, Cafero said. By April 1, the Township Committee is looking to have the new person in place, so there can be an overlap between Miller and the new hire, he said.
South Jersey towns have been rushing to pass legislation to make themselves more attractive …
Committeeman Andrew Parker III said Matthew von der Hayden was the township's deputy administrator, but he left two years ago to take the job as the administrator for Stafford Township.
"We knew it would almost impossible to replace Mr. Miller," said Parker, who has been on the board for the past two years. "It's almost like trying to replace Sonny McCullough... Peter has done an amazing job."
Republican Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough spent more than 30 years in office in the township, 29 of them as mayor. He retired at the end of 2018.
"It's been a great process. I've learned a lot. They were all great applicants. It was nice to sit in a room with such knowledgeable people," Parker said.
Decades of public service to the township put in by Miller and McCullough have provided great stability, said Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer.
The requirement of experience working with the Pinelands Commission, FEMA and Coastal Area Facilities Act was important because of all the discussions of development and with builders, Pfrommer said. CAFRA was enacted to protect the shore areas of the state from being overdeveloped.
The municipal administrator is basically running a more than $43 million business with the Township Committee acting as the board of directors, Pfrommer said.
"We need a certain specialized individual," Pfrommer said. "We are doing our due diligence. With COVID, everything is slower."
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.