Egg Harbor Township Committee will soon vote for a new Township Administrator

At the beginning of the process to replace Miller, Township Committeeman Joe Cafero, who has been in office for 11 years, thought eight-to-10 people would be a good pool of candidates to find a successor.

The deadline to apply for the job was Dec. 30.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Township Committee has interviewed four candidates, Cafero said. He said he found the process exciting.

Miller's replacement should be announced in a month at the most, Cafero said. By April 1, the Township Committee is looking to have the new person in place, so there can be an overlap between Miller and the new hire, he said.

+4 South Jersey municipalities using redevelopment area designation to entice developers South Jersey towns have been rushing to pass legislation to make themselves more attractive …

Committeeman Andrew Parker III said Matthew von der Hayden was the township's deputy administrator, but he left two years ago to take the job as the administrator for Stafford Township.

"We knew it would almost impossible to replace Mr. Miller," said Parker, who has been on the board for the past two years. "It's almost like trying to replace Sonny McCullough... Peter has done an amazing job."

Republican Mayor James "Sonny" McCullough spent more than 30 years in office in the township, 29 of them as mayor. He retired at the end of 2018.