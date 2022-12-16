Egg Harbor Township Committee votes to brighten planned high school sports lights

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Planned lights at the high school sports fields are set to get brighter.

The Township Committee amended a contract to install lights at five Egg Harbor Township High School fields. The changes will increase the planned light intensity to 30 footcandles and increase the cost of the project by $52,800 to a total of $593,300.

Township Administrator Donna Markulic said the change was made after the contractor, Janney Electric of Estell Manor, reanalyzed what types of sports would be played under the new lights.

In addition to soccer, the fields may host sports that use smaller balls, such as lacrosse. Smaller balls, in turn, require brighter lights to see them, with a too-dim environment leaving student and youth athletes struggling to play.

“The township felt for safety reasons we needed to do that,” Markulic said.

The committee entered into a shared services agreement with the local Board of Education in August concerning five soccer and multipurpose fields at the high school. The agreement creates a system by which township clubs and the school teams will share the field, in exchange for the township installing new lights at the site.

Township officials have praised the project, saying access to the high school fields and the new lights were necessary for its youth teams, especially during the fall and winter when night comes early.

It was also described as an arrangement that could help familiarize township children with the facilities and help them build confidence before high school. School officials were similarly complimentary of the project, describing it as a way to strengthen community partnerships while promoting healthy exercise habits.

Some residents expressed concerns before the shared services agreement was passed that the brightness of the lights could prove a nuisance at night. They were also concerned that the possible crowds and heavier traffic from late-night games could exacerbate preexisting issues with high school traffic. The township determined the light would not be intrusive to neighbors and worked to allay traffic concerns earlier this year by prohibiting public parking on several streets adjacent to the high school during school hours.

The township and its youth teams will have the right to use the fields on weekdays after 6 p.m. and anytime on weekends, although specific uses must receive approval from the school board.

In addition to installation costs, the township will be responsible for paying electric bills for the lights over the life of the agreement, as well as any attendant maintenance, operational or repair costs. The school board remains responsible for field maintenance.

The shared services agreement is set to take effect as soon as the light installation is completed. It lasts through August 2027, and the township may renew the agreement three times in five-year terms.