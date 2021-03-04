Egg Harbor Township committee to revisit Delilah Oaks traffic issues

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee will revisited the Delilah Oaks traffic issue.

The police had been monitoring the traffic in that section of town for at least four days, including the number of vehicles and their speeds. There will data from both Dogwood and Windsor avenues, said Peter J. Miller, township administrator during a committee meeting Wednesday night.

"Today (Wednesday), new signs, no trucks over 4 tons, went up," said Miller, who added that in about 20 days, the township would be able to write tickets. "By the meeting of the 17th (of March), we should be in the position to talk about what the data means."

Residents of the township’s Delilah Oaks development have been attending Township Committee meetings in recent months to voice concerns with elected officials about how trucks have been using their streets as a shortcut between the Black Horse Pike and the Atlantic City Expressway. Cars drive past their homes at twice the speed they should, the residents have said.

The committee voted at a meeting in February to hold a public hearing March 17 about establishing 4-ton weight limits on Windsor Avenue and Kingsley Drive, which would prohibit trucks from coming down those streets.

If the committee approves the ordinance, it will allow police to write more expensive tickets when they catch violators, Miller said at the time.

