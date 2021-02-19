Egg Harbor Township Committee looks to prohibit trucks from Delilah Oaks

"People come through our neighbor all the time at high speeds, run stop signs, to get to the Expressway," said Garrett, who added people will drive 50 mph when they should be traveling at 25 mph through the neighborhood.

Nearly everyone on Garrett's street has experienced property damage due to cars speeding down their streets, she said.

"We just want to get our neighborhood back. We want something done in order to slow down these cars so we don't feel endangered walking out to our street to get to our mailboxes," Garrett said.

The traffic is the worst during the mornings and in the evenings as people are traveling to and from work, Garrett said.

"My kids used to be able to ride their bikes down the street when they were younger. Now, they (children) can't cross the street without a parent holding their hand," Garrett said.

Garrett and other Delilah Oaks residents attended the regular township committee meeting of Feb. 3. Delilah Oaks homeowners have been coming more often to Township Committee meetings to make their elected officials aware of the problems.