Egg Harbor Township Committee discusses central court with Atlantic County officials

Several hours before the meeting, the county said in a news release that the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office had agreed to provide security to the central court, after weeks of price negotiations. Committee members said they were appreciative that the Sheriff’s Office had been brought on over a private security agency.

William Reynolds, who works as a prosecutor in several municipalities in Atlantic County, attended Wednesday’s meeting. During a public comment portion, Reynolds said he wanted to make sure that prosecutors at the county court had relationships with the people they serve and the local police to ensure everyone had a fair experience in municipal court. Illustrating his point, he recalled how, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he and municipal court staff had to do painstaking work with individual plaintiffs and defendants to ensure they could access Zoom for virtual court.

Reynolds said Wednesday he would be meeting with county officials later to further discuss the central court. He added he wished the county had reached out to relevant figures, such as himself and Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, earlier, and helped plan how they would best give people access to the new court.

“We could have all met six, eight months ago,” Reynolds said. “The biggest concern is our public.”