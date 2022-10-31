Egg Harbor Township Committee celebrates police promotions

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A class of nine police officers was promoted during a recent Township Committee meeting, during which municipal officials said they were strengthening the force amidst growing challenges to law enforcement.

The committee chambers were overflowing during the Oct. 19 promotion ceremony with supportive friends, family and former and current members police officers.

Lawrence Graham, John Heim, Brian Keane and Mark Mensch were promoted to lieutenant in the Egg Harbor Township Police Department. John Beattes, Brett Fair, Steven McKenney, Edward Stearns and Richard Vogt were promoted to sergeant.

Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer read off prepared remarks about each officer, describing their resumes, volunteer work and commendations they had garnered. Multiple officers had military service in their background, while others had received master’s degrees in subjects including administrative science and forensics.

Many had also completed police training programs such as the Camden County Police Academy or the West Point Command & Leadership program from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. Their volunteer work had them work with various youth sprots organizations, a high school science club and fire companies.

Chief Michael Hughes Jr. praised the newly promoted officers for their work. He said that they had spent months over the summer studying for state promotion exam and excelled while making their way through a new qualification process he described as “very competitive.” Speaking to the audience during the Oct. 19 ceremony, Hughes thanked loved ones for their patience said that he thought the preparation improved officer’s readiness for their new roles.

“I think they all learned something about themselves through the process and seeing how high these scores were, with the new processes put in place, is very comforting to me,” Hughes said. “I have complete confidence in all of them.”

Hughes thanked the Township Committee, which authorized the promotions on Oct. 19, for its support of the department. He said that he expected there to be more promotions in the future.

Mayor Paul Hodson, a former police officer, said that it was important that the township show support for the police force, as well as its local firefighters, emergency-medical services and other first responders. Township Committeemen Joe O’Donoghue and Ray Ellis and are also former police officers.

“We support our public safety, because if a community doesn’t maintain public safety, we don’t have a community,” Hodson said.

The promotions come as the landscape surrounding police qualifications are changing in the state. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in July creating a licensing program that requires law-enforcement officers in New Jersey to retain an active, professional license issued by the state Police Training Commission. These licenses can be revoked by the commission if an officer is convicted of a crime in the United States, is found to belong to insurrectionist organizations or organizations that are prejudiced against protected characteristics under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. Licenses can also be revoked if officers make bigoted or discriminatory statements against such protected characteristics, which include race, religion, national origin, sex, sexuality and gender. A contemporary news release from the governor’s office said that 46 other states in the U.S. have similar police-licensing programs, although it did not compare the scope of those programs to that now in place in New Jersey. The Police Training Commission recommend that a licensing program be created in June 2020 – giving a response to the protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in the May of that year.

O’Donoghue said after the ceremony that some residents had questioned the number of promotions and whether they were necessary, but he insisted that it was critical for the wellbeing of the township. He praised the department and said it needed to continue to grow its leadership core.

“It’s an arduous task to perform police work today like I’ve never seen it and I’ve been out here a while,” O’Donoghue said. “If we don’t promote these people who have leadership quality that we can rely on, we’ll suffer.”

The new lieutenants are to collect a biweekly salary of just over $5,060, according to the resolution on the promotions. The new sergeants are to collect a biweekly salary of just over $4,600, according to the resolution.