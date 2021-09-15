Egg Harbor Township Committee approves ordinance to expand campground access during closures

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee voted Wednesday to adopt an ordinance expanding weekend openings at private campgrounds in November and allowing greater accessibility during offseason closures.
Under the ordinance:
- All campgrounds shall be closed annually for use by campers between Dec. 1 and the last day of February.
- Between Nov. 1 and 30, campgrounds may only be opened noon Friday to 8 a.m. Monday, and noon the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to 8 a.m. the following Monday.
- No licensee shall permit overnight occupancy of any campsite during closure.
- Upon notification, a licensee may grant access to the campground for the period of closure during normal business hours for maintenance, sales or any financially related business.
The ordinance increases access during that period, but how much time was not specified at the meeting. Committee members Joe Cafero, Ray Ellis, Laura Pfrommer and Paul Hodson all voted yes. Committeeman Andrew Parker was absent.
No one spoke during the public comment portion of the hearing.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
