Egg Harbor Township’s Clean Communities Program was recently honored with the 2023 Municipal Program Award during the New Jersey Sustainability in Motion Expo in Atlantic City.
The New Jersey Clean Communities Council recognized the township during the event, which attracted hundreds of attendees. New Jersey Clean Communities is a statewide litter-abatement program.
NJCCC Executive Director Joann Gemenden presented the award to Egg Harbor Township Clean Communities Coordinator Anthony Ang.
“With a population of more than 40,000 residents, Egg Harbor Township has used both traditional and creative strategies to market the Clean Communities Program and maximize the audience reach,” Gemenden said.
The township program was recognized for the distribution of more than 5,000 reusable bags, community-wide cleanups, a revamped Adopt-A-Road program and an Adopt-A-Spot program, new litter abatement methods and promoting the program to kids.
Another accomplishment for the program was acquiring a used recreational vehicle and converting it into a “Litter Mobile," complete with supplies necessary for events and cleanups as well as educational materials.
For more information, visit njclean.org and litterfreenj.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
