Egg Harbor Township changes health benefits plan for employees

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The five-member Township Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to change the health benefits coverage for its more than 200 employees from AmeriHealth to the New Jersey State Health Benefits Plan.

The committee held an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to meet the State Health Benefits Plan submission deadline of Thursday for coverage effective July 1.

Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said the municipality looks around to see which insurance company can provide the most value whenever the contract it is operating under comes to a close.

The AmeriHealth contract was ending, Miller said.

The State Health Benefits Plan was cheaper, even without the 5% increase AmeriHealth was proposing, Miller said.

When discussions between the township and AmeriHealth started, there was a $250,000 difference between the AmeriHealth cost and the State Health Benefits Plan, Miller said. Negotiations between the two sides reduced the price difference to about $38,000.

The township offered the State Health Benefits Plan previously before switching over to AmeriHealth 18 months ago, Miller said. When the township first made the switch, it saw savings of about 20%, Miller said.