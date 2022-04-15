Egg Harbor Township budget proposal has no increase in municipal taxes

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — There is no proposed tax increase in the township's more than $46 million municipal budget.

Mayor Paul Hodson said he was grateful to other township officials for their work on the budget and celebrated the static tax rate. He said in his 2022 budget message that the rate was less than what it was for most full-service municipalities in Atlantic County.

A public hearing on the budget will be held May 4, when the committee will also vote on its adoption.

Appropriations in the budget total just less than $46.2 million, amounting to an increase of about $1.8 million from the 2021 budget. Total tax revenue is expected to come in at about $25 million, which is an increase of about $1.6 million from 2021.

The higher appropriations did not cause an increase in the township municipal tax rate — which remains 61.3 cents per $100 of assessed property value. An average homeowner in the township would pay $1,270 per year.

Hodson underscored that the Township Committee only controls 18% of local taxes, with the remainder determined by and distributed to Atlantic County and the local school district.

Hodson attributed the increase in revenue to the American Rescue Plan, saying in his budget message that the $1.9 trillion federal legislation “has tremendously helped this year’s budget.” But if not for the $1.9 million the township received in ARP funds, revenue the township collected would have fallen by $300,000 from 2021 to 2022.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law in March 2021. Among other provisions, the act provided more than $360 billion to state, territorial, tribal and local governments, with the expressed intent of aiding their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and bolstering government workforces.

Egg Harbor Township has received a total of more than $4.4 million in ARP funds, which must be used by 2024.

The majority of the budget is spending on public safety and public works, which Hodson said constitute 34.5% and 16% of the budget, respectively. Insurance, pension and social security contributions were a quarter of the township budget.

Spending on the Police Department is set at about $10.6 million — an increase of about $76,000 over 2021. The lion’s share of the police budget from the township is allocated to wages and salaries, which are expected to total just under $9.9 million in 2022.

The Police Dispatch and 911 Department is getting over $500,000. The Fire Department is budgeted for $347,000 between township aid and other expenses.

Group insurance spending for the township increased by $400,000.

Township debt has been flat for the past several years, and the township bond rating is A+ stable, per the mayor’s budget message.

There remain multiple shared-service agreements in effect between Egg Harbor Township and neighboring municipalities, such as Longport, Northfield and Pleasantville. The township also has a shared-service agreement to provide emergency medical services to Somers Point.

The Egg Harbor Township School District and the township have shared-service agreements that facilitate garbage collection and allow for the stationing of Class III police officers in schools.

The total 2022 capital budget was more than $6.1 million, while the projected total sum of the capital program in 2022 and the five years after was just less than $20.2 million.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

