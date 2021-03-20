Egg Harbor Township BMX begins what it expects to be a 'really good year' with Jack Frost season opener

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Steven Adams said it was difficult to get approval from the township to hold a BMX event at Veterans Memorial Park.

A number of changes had to be made in preparation for race day, including the relocation of team tents and a larger emphasis on online preregistration. It was a stressful last few weeks, the track president said, but it was all worth it.

“It’s amazing,” Adams said on being back at the track. “It really is amazing just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces. It’s nice to be outside the house.”

On Saturday, Egg Harbor Township BMX held its Jack Frost season opener at the park. The event, which draws riders from all across the state and of all age groups, always has a significant crowd; but what made it even more lively was the fact that EHT BMX on Saturday became the first such track to reopen in New Jersey.

According to track Vice President Barbara Dodd, who also competes, there were legitimate fears the season would have to be delayed once again.

“There were (concerns), because the governor had not raised the outdoor limits,” Dodd said. “So we were concerned, but we just kept going like we were going to open as normal and hope that (Gov. Phil Murphy) was going to lift everything and we would be OK.”