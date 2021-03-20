Egg Harbor Township BMX begins what it expects to be a 'really good year' with Jack Frost season opener

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Steven Adams said it was difficult to get approval from the township to hold a BMX event at Veterans Memorial Park.
A number of changes had to be made in preparation for race day, including the relocation of team tents and a larger emphasis on online preregistration. It was a stressful last few weeks, the track president said, but it was all worth it.
“It’s amazing,” Adams said on being back at the track. “It really is amazing just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces. It’s nice to be outside the house.”
On Saturday, Egg Harbor Township BMX held its Jack Frost season opener at the park. The event, which draws riders from all across the state and of all age groups, always has a significant crowd; but what made it even more lively was the fact that EHT BMX on Saturday became the first such track to reopen in New Jersey.
According to track Vice President Barbara Dodd, who also competes, there were legitimate fears the season would have to be delayed once again.
“There were (concerns), because the governor had not raised the outdoor limits,” Dodd said. “So we were concerned, but we just kept going like we were going to open as normal and hope that (Gov. Phil Murphy) was going to lift everything and we would be OK.”
The season usually starts in March, but it was pushed back to July last year because of the pandemic. EHT BMX held the Garden State Nationals in August, then held the state final in November.
According to Adams, keeping the area adjacent to the track as clear as possible was the priority. In previous years, the team tents would be in the parking lot right next to the park, resulting in a heavy amount of back-and-forth foot traffic. This year, the tents were set up in a different lot closer to the baseball fields at Veterans Memorial Park, so the people next to the track were either spectators or riders soon to be racing.
Masks were encouraged for spectators as the people standing next to the fence surrounding the track would naturally be bunched up. Though some did abide, Adams would have liked to see more compliance.
Additionally, registration was done in advance online. Before, it would have to be done in person on race day, resulting in long lines that would have been even longer with social distancing.
These changes may stay for years to come.
“I don’t think we’ll ever set tents up here again,” Adams said. “It’s very nice having them out there, out of the way.”
Track officials also made some tweaks to the track itself for the season ahead.
Evan Menditto, a 16-year-old rider from Marlton, Burlington County, has been coming to EHT BMX since he was 7. Having competed in more than 20 states, this track is still one of his favorites.
“It’s technical and has big jumps,” Menditto said, “so it’s like the perfect mix.”
With this crucial season opener out of the way, Adams believes EHT BMX will be in for another successful season, especially as society slowly returns to normal. The owner of a landscaping business, he had to shut it down to help his children stay on track with virtual learning.
“Schools are reopening,” Adams said. “I think we’re going to start rolling here. I think it’s going to be a really good year.”
