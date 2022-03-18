Egg Harbor Township baseball manager raises concerns about Bargaintown Park use fees

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee tackled issues of noisy neighbors and field use at its meeting Wednesday night.

Bobby Wright, the manager of the Egg Harbor Township Eagles in the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League, raised concerns at the meeting about field costs.

He said he had to pay a fee of about $1,200 for his team to use Bargaintown Park and would regularly have to prepare to get the field ready himself.

Township officials said that the fees were necessary to keep the field open to the public and manage demand for its use. They said that the township had a tier system in place for the use of the field that favors teams that do not charge their players participation fees and those that are largely composed of in-town players.

“We didn’t do this just to torture people,” Mayor Paul Hodson said, explaining the tier system.

Noting that the over 80% of players on his team did live in the township, and that he charged no fee, Wright said he felt the team had been placed in the wrong tier. He said that taxpayers were now paying twice to use the field — once through their taxes and again through the fee. He added that Bargaintown Park was not a heavily used field.

“To me, I’m a man of principle, I’m a taxpayer and so are my kids,” Wright said after he finished speaking at the meeting. “Why am I paying for a field that we own?”

Wright underscored that he believed his team was providing an important service to young people in Egg Harbor Township. The team is a place for young baseball players to compete during the summer offseason, so they can put together highlights available to college teams via live stream. He noted that one of his players got a full, four-year scholarship to Rutgers University after showcasing his play on Wright’s summer team. It also gave township residents local games to watch over the summer.

“It promotes our high school kids to get scholarships,” Wright said. “That’s what we do.”

Wright said he knew most of the committee members and wanted to address them directly about his concerns about the field.

In separate news, the township introduced an ordinance Wednesday authorizing and appropriating funds for a $400,000 light system for two soccer fields at Egg Harbor Township High School.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

