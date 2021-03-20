Egg Harbor Township bars big trucks from Delilah Oaks, hires administrator

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Drivers who take trucks weighing 4 tons or more into the township’s Delilah Oaks neighborhood will end up with lighter wallets or purses.
The five-member Township Committee unanimously amended the municipal code to exclude vehicles of that size from Windsor and Kingsley drives Wednesday.
Truck drivers caught by police on those roads will pay a fine of at least $100, Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said.
Mayor Paul Hodson said traffic in the residential neighborhood has been a problem for years. Speed bumps will also be added to streets in the neighborhood, though Hodson did not know how many.
A more detailed report on traffic flow in the area will be presented at the next regular committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. April 7 at the Community Center on English Creek Avenue, Miller said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee will revisited the Delilah Oaks traffic issue.
Brenda Pileggi, 61, who lives in Delilah Oaks, said she is out every morning at 6:45 a.m. has seen police officers monitoring traffic in the neighborhood.
“We appreciate everything you are doing,” Pileggi told the committee.
The committee also approved the hiring of Donna Markulic as the township’s third administrator in its history and its first new administrator in more than 30 years. Miller has been in the job since June 19, 1989.
She will earn an annual salary of about $159,000, according to a township resolution.
Markulic has worked in Manchester Township, Ocean County, for the past seven years, six of them as business administrator.
The township performed an exhaustive statewide search to fill the position, Hodson said. Markulic’s experience in a similar size municipality “will allow her to hit the ground running,” Hodson said in a statement. According to 2018 census figures, both towns have a population of about 43,000.
Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said Markulic brings extensive experience working with the New Jersey Pinelands Commission and the Coastal Area Facility Review Act, both of which play key roles in township development.
In Manchester, Markulic managed six redevelopment projects, experience that will benefit the township once the Cardiff Redevelopment Plan is complete, Hodson said.
“Ms. Markulic is extremely capable of managing multiple projects for us,” Hodson said.
Markulic has a master’s degree in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She worked for the Howell Police Department from 1987 to 2011 and attained the rank of captain.
She starts her employment with the township April 5, and will work with Miller during the next month to ensure a smooth transition, officials said.
“This transition period is very important to the success of the township since Mr. Miller possesses decades of institutional knowledge,” Committeeman Joe Cafero said in a statement.

