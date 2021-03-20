Egg Harbor Township bars big trucks from Delilah Oaks, hires administrator

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Drivers who take trucks weighing 4 tons or more into the township’s Delilah Oaks neighborhood will end up with lighter wallets or purses.

The five-member Township Committee unanimously amended the municipal code to exclude vehicles of that size from Windsor and Kingsley drives Wednesday.

Truck drivers caught by police on those roads will pay a fine of at least $100, Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said.

Mayor Paul Hodson said traffic in the residential neighborhood has been a problem for years. Speed bumps will also be added to streets in the neighborhood, though Hodson did not know how many.

A more detailed report on traffic flow in the area will be presented at the next regular committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. April 7 at the Community Center on English Creek Avenue, Miller said.

Brenda Pileggi, 61, who lives in Delilah Oaks, said she is out every morning at 6:45 a.m. has seen police officers monitoring traffic in the neighborhood.

“We appreciate everything you are doing,” Pileggi told the committee.