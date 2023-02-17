EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Township Committee issued a resolution Wednesday to authorize increased spending on a turf-field project at Tony Canale Park.

The authorization was paired with a resolution requesting additional state aid for the project.

“It’s all going to come down to the economics, so we’re trying to see what grant money’s out there, because you know the prices went up a lot since we first started,” Mayor Laura Pfrommer said.

The township first awarded a $179,500 contract to Colliers Engineering & Design for the turf-field project in September 2021. The resolution issued Wednesday authorizes the township to spend as much as $40,200 more on the project for a total of $219,700.

Township Administrator Donna Markulic attributed the new costs to an upgraded survey, as well as supply-chain disruptions that has afflicted the U.S. economy at times over the last two years.

Markulic said state officials have told the township that it is eligible to apply for additional funds for the turf-field expansion.

“It has increased tremendously,” Markulic said of the cost of the turf-field project. “So, we were wondering if we could go back out and try to get a supplemental grant for that money that was raised, and we could in fact do that.”

To cover the new cost, the Township Committee approved an application for additional funds from the Green Acres Program grant at the state Department of Environmental Protection. The township is to request a Green Acres grant worth over $455,000 and a Green Acres loan for over $1.36 million. The township first applied for a loan from the Green Acres program in 2019 and have previously obtained a Green Acres loan exceeding $1million and grant for over $586,000.

“This will help bridge the gap,” Markulic said of the application for new funds.

Tony Canale Park, located off Dogwood and Sycamore avenues, is 51.5 acres, according to the township recreation web page. It contains a baseball-and-softball diamond, several soccer fields, tennis courts and volleyball courts, as well as an amphitheater and playground.

Pfrommer said adding a turf field would help maintain the township fields. She noted that the fields at Tony Canale Park were primarily used during the spring and fall, when grass seeds are planted, and having a turf field would ease the wear elsewhere in the park.

“That’s really the primary reason, it’s really difficult to maintain fields when they’re being used all the time and to rest them you have to find a spot to put these kids to play,” Pfrommer said. “They’re going on in other towns around us.”

Sports are continuing to expand in Egg Harbor Township as well. The township and the Egg Harbor Township School District entered into a shared-services agreement in August to install new lights at five soccer and multipurpose fields at Egg Harbor Township High School. Per the agreement, the township bore the cost of the lights, while both the high school and township youth teams were able to use the high school fields.

Pfrommer had said the agreement would help strengthen the relationship between the school district and township.

Speaking after the Township Committee meeting Wednesday, Pfrommer said it was important that the township invest in its sports and recreation. She estimated that there were about 3,000 children participating in the township youth sports across the soccer, football, lacrosse and field hockey programs.

“We have a big recreation town,” Pfrommer said. “It adds to why people want to live in this town, it’s a great town. We don’t have a beach to go play on, but we have a whole lot of good fields. So, we want to try to keep it that way.”

Markulic said the township would go out to bid on the new work in March, at which point it would have ascertain the total cost of moving forward with the project.