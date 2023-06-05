EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A passerby helped evacuate an apartment building that caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Police and several township fire companies were called to the Clubs at Tilton on Hingston Avenue around 3 p.m. on Sunday when the fire broke out.

The blaze was extinguished but not before smoke and flames from a first-floor unit apartment spread, damaging three units total, police said in a news release Sunday.

Two dogs were trapped inside one of the units but were rescued uninjured.

When the fire broke out, Robert Weiss was driving by the complex and noticed the fire. Weisss pulled over to knock on doors to notify residents of the fire and then he assisted the evacuation, police said.

Police did not say if anyone was injured by the fire or smoke.

Investigators on Sunday were working to pinpoint a cause.

Both Hingston Avenue and Old Egg Harbor Road were shut down for several hours while firefighters snuffed out the blaze.