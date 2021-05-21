Egg Harbor Township, Absecon roadwork set for this week

Roadwork will cause detours and change traffic patterns on several roads in Egg Harbor Township and Absecon this week, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Monday, a stop-and-go and lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect on the Ocean Heights Avenue bridge from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Westcoat Road: From Monday to Wednesday, a detour will be in effect in the westbound direction between Ohio Avenue in Absecon and Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be permitted in a single lane. Delays may be experienced.

Mill Road: A detour will be in place 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

Zion Road: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.