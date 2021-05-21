 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township, Absecon roadwork set for next week
0 comments

Egg Harbor Township, Absecon roadwork set for next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

How to get yourself and your family ready in case of a weather disaster.

Roadwork will cause detours and change traffic patterns on several roads in Egg Harbor Township and Absecon next week, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Monday, a stop-and-go and lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect on the Ocean Heights Avenue bridge from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Westcoat Road: From Monday to Wednesday, a detour will be in effect in the westbound direction between Ohio Avenue in Absecon and Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be permitted in a single lane. Delays may be experienced.

Mill Road: A detour will be in place 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

Zion Road: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.

Steelmanville Road: From Monday to Thursday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News