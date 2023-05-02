EGG HARBOR CITY — Residents can participate in the 16th annual City-Wide Clean Up from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. A free community barbecue will follow the event at Egg Harbor City Lake Park.
Participants can register at the Egg Harbor City Fire Department, 631 Philadelphia Ave., from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and will receive trash bags, gloves and more, including a free Atlantic County Utilities Authority T-shirt. The barbecue will follow at 11 a.m., with food provided by the ACUA and the city.
Organizations that participate will receive certificates for six hours of community service and be entered into a drawing for a cash prize of $250. Individuals who participate can enter for a $25 Wawa gift card.
For more information, call 609-965-9146 or 609-965-0081, ext. 5, or visit eggharborcity.org.
