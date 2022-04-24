Egg Harbor City to hold Arbor Day celebration Friday in Lincoln Park

EGG HARBOR CITY — SustainableEHC, the “green team” of Egg Harbor City, will hhost an Arbor Day celebration Friday, according to a news release.

The event will take place in Lincoln Park off Route 30 and Buffalo Avenue and will last from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration will feature the unveiling of new signage in Lincoln Park that will identify 16 species of trees. Atlantic City Electric, an Exelon company, helped fund the identification project through grant administrator Sustainable Jersey.

The event also will includ a tour through the park during which attendees can learn more about the local trees and select a species to plant themselves at home. Belinda Chester, a horticulture program associate of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic County, will speak about the benefits of planting native trees and how to stem the growth of invasive species.

Several vendors, including Earth First Native Plant Nursery, Fairacres Organic Produce and Summersweet Native Plants, will sell native plants and vegetables. The Grubbin’ Gringos food truck will also be at the celebration.

The Egg Harbor City Garden Club will inform people about upcoming gardening projects. SustainableEHC is scheduled to instruct people on how to obtain a street tree to use in the city's fall tree-planting campaign.

Arbor Day encourages people to plant trees and keep their focus on the environment, according to the release. The Arbor Day Foundation is celebrating its 50th year of planting.

There will not be a tree planting at the April 29 event. SustainableEHC will refrain from planting a tree in Lincoln Park until the fall planting season, owing to the recent South Jersey drought.

Those seeking more information about the event can visit sustainableehc.org or call (609) 457-2514.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

